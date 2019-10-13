Students enrolled in Trip Elementary School’s French Dual Language Immersion program participated in a workshop earlier this month led by French author-illustrator Rémi Courgeon.
On Oct. 4, Courgeon shared his tips for illustration with third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade students enrolled in the DLI program. The workshop focused on Courgeon’s children’s book “Feather,” which has been translated from French into English and tells the story of a musical girl who is also tenacious, tough, and a real fighter.
Courgeon read the story in French and showed the illustrations inside the book to students. However, the front cover of the book was kept hidden, and after listening to the story, the students were given the opportunity to imagine and draw the front cover.
Courgeon’s visit was sponsored by the Cultural Services of the French Embassy.
Last year, Trip’s French DLI program was designated a “Label FrancEducation” School by the Embassy of France through the Consulate General of France in Atlanta. The designation was developed by the French government in 2012 as a means to recognize high-quality French programs around the world in K-12 education.
Paul Duke STEM launches new cybersecurity program
Cybersecurity is a growing field, and dual enrollment students at Paul Duke STEM High School are getting a jump on future careers through a partnership between the district, Mercer University, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation-Atlanta Division.
Launched this fall, the new cybersecurity program serves as students’ capstone during their senior year at Paul Duke STEM, according to the school system.
The yearlong program meets every Friday, with coursework at Mercer’s Atlanta campus in the morning. During the afternoon session, students collaborate on problems and issues with teams from the FBI. Experiences outside the classroom will include field trips to Mercer’s Macon campus as well as the Atlanta FBI Field Office.
Students who successfully complete the cybersecurity dual enrollment program earn both six hours of college credit and a Carnegie credit toward high school graduation for the two courses completed, all at no cost to the student.
For more information about the program, visit www.gcpsk12.org/domain/8288.
Career Connections event planned to promote career awareness
To better prepare students for a smooth transition from school to college and career, Gwinnett County Public Schools hosts the annual Career Connections event.
This year’s event is set for Oct. 22. At Career Connections, more than 5,000 ninth-grade students from the district’s seven College and Career Academy high schools will learn about career fields through “show and tell” interviews and activities with community members from across the career spectrum.
The College and Career Academy high schools include:
♦ Berkmar High School, with programs in Architecture and Construction; Entrepreneurship and Leadership; Health Sciences and Human Services; Media, Art, and Communications; and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics)
♦ Central Gwinnett High School, with programs in Fine Arts and Communication; Law, Entrepreneurship, and Public Service; Medical and Healthcare Sciences; and STEM
♦ Discovery High School, with programs in Business and Entrepreneurship; Fine Arts and Communications; Health, Human Services, and Education; and STEM
♦ Lanier High School, with programs in Center for Design and Technology/STEM; Global Business and Leadership; Life and Health Sciences; and Multimedia Communications and Fine Arts
♦ Meadowcreek High School, with programs in Communications and Art; Health and Hospitality; Information Technology; International Business and STEM
♦ Shiloh High School, with programs in Business, Arts, and Marketing; STEM; and Wellness, Health and Education
♦ South Gwinnett High School, with programs in Business and Hospitality; Health and Human Services; Law, Leadership, and Media; and STEM.
For more information about the Career Connections event, visit www.gwinnettacademies.com/career-connections.
GCPS hosting substitute teacher job fair
Interested in becoming a substitute teacher and gaining teaching experience?
Gwinnett County Public Schools will have a Substitute Teaching Job Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Meadowcreek High School, 4455 Steve Reynolds Blvd. in Norcross.
At the event, participants can learn more about being a GCPS substitute and complete an online application. All applicants are required to have at least 60 semester or 90 quarter hours of college credit from an accredited institution, but teacher certification is not required for substitutes.
Compensation ranges from $93 a day to $103 per day for long-term subs (10 or more consecutive days in the same classroom).
For more information or to apply, visit www.gcpsjobs.org.