The Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program at five Gwinnett County schools have earned national recognition
The Collins Hill High School Air Force JROTC is the recipient of the Silver Star Community Service with Excellence Award. The award emphasizes the value of community service and establishes a greater sense of pride within the corps, according to a news release.
The honor is presented to cadets in the top 5% off units (about 45 units) that have the highest “per cadet average” of community service hours. From April 11, 2018, to April 10, the Collins Hill Unit averaged nearly 40 service hours per cadet to earn the award.
Army JROTC units from Discovery High School and Grayson High School have been awarded the Army Honor Unit with Distinction designation.
Army JROTC programs may earn the Honor Unit with Distinction award as the result of their regularly scheduled JROTC Program for Accreditation evaluation, the news release states. The inspection is conducted by U.S. Army Cadet Command officials who are accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.
The JROTC cadets are evaluated in the following areas: cadet leadership presentations, service learning projects, drill and ceremonies, color guard and cadet portfolios. JROTC instructors also are inspected for pedagogy, professional development and community involvement. A score of at least 95% is required to earn the Honor Unit with Distinction and is the highest possible unit achievement.
Parkview High School’s Marine Corps JROTC has been named a Naval Honor School. This is the 11th consecutive year the school’s unit has earned this honor.
JROTC units are selected by the area commander for attaining the highest overall rating during the school year. Subsequently, these units are designated Naval Honor School by the Commanding General Training and Education Command Quantico. This designation is given to 20% of the JROTC units in the nation in recognition of a unit’s exemplary performance during the area Commander’s inspection, the news release states.
The unit shows exemplary performance in drill competitions, community service and marksmanship competitions. They must also demonstrate exemplary performance in unit administration, training, supply, facilities, armory management, cadet citizenship, school and community involvement, scholastic achievement, and extracurricular events, according to Training and Education Command guidelines.
Shiloh High School’s Air Force JROTC was one of 81 units selected to receive the 2018-19 Air Force JROTC Outstanding Organization Award.
This award recognizes approximately 10% of the Air Force JROTC units that have performed above normal expectations, the news release states. They have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community while meeting the Air Force JROTC citizen development mission for America.
Peachtree Corners Magazine honors ‘20 Under 20’
Peachtree Corners Magazine recently honored 20 students who are working to make the world a better place.
The “20 Under 20” list includes nine Norcross High students, one Paul Duke STEM student, one Pinckneyville Middle School student, three students at Greater Atlanta Christian School, four students at Wesleyan School, two students at Cornerstone Christian Academy, and one Georgia State University student.
Brothers Cem and Alp Altikulac share one of the honors. Cem Altikulac, 18, is a freshman at Georgia State University, and Alp, 16, is a junior at Norcross High School. The siblings volunteer their time through service projects and fundraisers to support autism awareness, according to Peachtree Corners Magazine.
The other 19 honors are as follows:
Charlotte Burts, 17, is a junior at Norcross High who plays violin, rides horses, serves as vice president of the Spanish Honor Society, is a member of the school color guard and is working on her Gold Award through Girl Scouts. She is also an active member of Simpsonwood United Methodist Church and regularly volunteers.
Aubrey DeAugustinis, 17, is a senior at Wesleyan School who serves on the Teen Council at the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities and was named the Top Fundraiser for the Teen Council in 2018. She also works with her cousin, Lizzy Stainback, also a student at Wesleyan School, to lead the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Enrichment club for the lower school students at their school.
Trey Dixon, 18, is a senior at Greater Atlanta Christian who is a runner, musician and photographer. He leads worship on Sunday mornings and tutors underclassmen.
Elle Dougherty, 16, is a student at Norcross High School who regularly volunteers at the Georgia Aquarium and was chosen to work summer and fall internships there. She also spent time on her family vacation to work with the Jekyll Island Turtle Sanctuary.
Heather Flanagan, 17, is a junior at Norcross High School who hosts free weekly after-school ballet classes for first-graders at Beaver Ridge Elementary School. The students participate in a recital at the end of the school year with Perimeter Ballet.
Kate Fuhr, 14, an eighth-grader at Cornerstone Christian Academy, is starting her second year on the Junior Atlanta Thrashers, the women’s travel ice hockey team. She is also a member of the Atlanta Fire Ice Hockey Developmental Team and one of three girls playing at the “14 and under” Bantam level at the Cooler in Alpharetta.
Camille Hollier, 17, is a student at Greater Atlanta Christian who recently won a Scholastic Art Silver Key National Award. She is also creating an Advanced Placement Art portfolio called “Unexpected” to show everyday objects in unusual ways to demonstrate that people shouldn’t be judged on appearances, the magazine states.
Melina Jackson, 12, is a seventh-grader at Cornerstone Christian Academy who has worked to bring awareness of Parkinson’s disease. Her father had the disease for many years before he died when Melina was 10. She arranged for a representative of PD Gladiators, a Norcross foundation that helps people cope with Parkinson’s, to speak to students at her school and arranged for schoolwide awareness event called “Pancakes for Parkinson’s.”
Cimone Jefferson, 17, is a senior at Norcross High who founded and owns her own skin-care product business, GloKit, which features a line of natural body scrubs. The business was named First Runner Up in the inaugural 3DE program’s Business Creation Simulation.
Evan Johnson, 17, is a senior at Norcross High School who is the student body president and band’s drum major. He regularly volunteers and created a letter-writing campaign to honor servicemen, servicewomen and first responders as his Eagle Scout project.
Nadia Jones, 16, is a student at Norcross High School who has collected blankets, hats and gloves for Hosea Feed the Hungry. She has also collected new and gently worn shoes for recycling and led a coat and toy drive for the Norcross Cooperative Ministry. She is serving a two-year internship with Girl Scout USA.
Riley Keller, 17, is a junior at Wesleyan who developed an idea to give away snow cones in exchange for canned goods to stock the shelves at the Norcross Co-op. The program is known as Cans-4-Cones. She is also a member of Wesleyan’s Omicron Service Team and has worked with the Children’s Restoration Network for 10 years.
Smit Patel, a senior at Paul Duke STEM High School, is one of 11 students participating in the joint cybersecurity venture between Mercer University and the FBI. He is a student leader of the First Robotics team, which provides free aerial photography to schools in Gwinnett County Public Schools. He also led the team of the drone ribbon-cutting ceremony at Curiosity Lab in Peachtree Corners.
Lizzy Stainback, 17, is a senior at Wesleyan who is president of the school’s chorus leadership committee and volunteers as the assistant choir director at the Salvation Army Church in Lawrenceville.
Braden Thorne, 18, is a senior at Wesleyan School, a National Merit Semifinalist, a member of the National Honor Society and an Eagle Scout. He and a friend recently pitched an online retail business concept to Atlanta Tech Village, a startup community in Midtown, and will be launching the concept.
Georgia Whitmer, 17, is a senior at Norcross High School who completed a summer research project as a NASA intern. The project, “The Urban Green Space: A Habitat for Mosquito Breeding All Across the United States,” used NASA satellite imaging, GLOBE land cover and mosquito habitat data, and her citizen science data observations. She is also the president of a service club called Dumbledore’s Army and participates in Technology Student Association Projects.
Savannah Whitmer, 17, is a senior at Norcross High who is an award-winning member of the Technology Student Association, captain of the school’s swim team and percussion section leader of the Norcross High School Band. She also worked with her mother and twin sister, Georgia, to create the Harry Potter Garden at Peachtree Elementary School.
Kaitlyn Williams, 18, is a senior at Greater Atlanta Christian, who helped launch Food for Thought/Second Helpings, which allows her school to donate surplus food from lunch to those in need. The project required school and food services administrative approval and had to meet health department criteria and include transportation options.
Myra Wu, 11, a student at Pinckneyville Middle, plays the piano and French horn and participates in swimming and tennis. She recently volunteered to be the ball girl at a Special Pops Tennis tournament, a competition for children and adults with developmental disabilities.
For more information on each student, visit Peachtree Corners Magazine at livinginpeachtreecorners.com/2019/education/20-under-20-for-2019.