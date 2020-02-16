Crews Middle School students honed their writing and communication skills while championing civic responsibility at the school’s Charity Fair on Jan. 30.
The students presented information, raised awareness for important causes and interacted with every student in the building all in one day.
The project pertains to eighth-grade students who research a particular cause related to a local charity and create a presentation for sixth- and seventh-graders. Younger students walk through and participate in activities connected to each charity. This year, each group made a short podcast about their charity, an interactive game and a flyer that scrolled on the morning announcements.
“Every single student gets involved, which is really cool,” Crews Language Arts teacher Catherine Ziemann said.
Ziemann said the project grew from one language arts class five years ago to all of the Crews language arts classes. Students are meeting standards by planning and executing a research project, but it also is a life lesson in civic responsibility.
“One of our goals is to help our students learn beyond the classroom and make a difference in the world,” Ziemann said.
Students viewing the presentation as seventh- and sixth-graders can look forward to their turns developing a project as eighth-graders.
“It is a connection piece because when they get to eighth grade, they remember the day they saw it as sixth- and seventh-graders and seem to look forward to it,” Ziemann said.
The project also prepares eighth-graders for the entrepreneurial-focused STEM courses at Brookwood High School.
“Really what we want to do is have the students be able to present and raise awareness,” Ziemann said. “It’s pushing our standards even further because they are learning to be responsible involved citizens.”
Quarry Crusher run registration now openThe Vulcan Quarry Crusher Run is set for Feb. 22 at the Vulcan Materials Company’s Norcross quarry.
The 3.7-mile route descends to the bottom of Vulcan’s quarry and offers a once-in-a-lifetime look inside a magnificent landscape.
Vulcan will donate proceeds to the GCPS Foundation to support Meadowcreek cluster schools and Boys and Girls Clubs of Gwinnett County.
The race is open to runners and walkers, ages 12 and older. Registration for the Quarry Crusher — from the top to the bottom of the quarry and back — costs $40, and a Double Crusher (7.4 miles) costs $50. Discounts are offered for teachers, students, active and retired military personnel, and first responders. Learn more about the race and register online.
District counselors of the year announcedGCPS announced its 2020 school-level counselors of the year of Feb. 4.
Laura Spencer of Ivy Creek Elementary was named the 2020 Gwinnett County Elementary School Counselor of the Year. Teshia Dula of Hull Middle was named the 2020 Gwinnett County Middle School Counselor of the Year. Joyce Gonzalez of Mountain View High School was named the 2020 Gwinnett County Secondary School Counselor of the Year. Angelique Mitchell, principal of Ferguson Elementary, was named the 2020 Gwinnett County Mary Joe Hannaford Counselor Administrator of the Year.
Three schools — Benefield Elementary, Sycamore Elementary and Five Forks Middle — also earned national RAMP recognition in 2019 from the American School Counselor Association.
