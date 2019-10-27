Crawford & Company partnered with Meadowcreek High School and the United Way of Greater Atlanta for its 11th annual Global Day of Service event on Oct. 19.
Employees in the Crawford Atlanta Support Center office and their families took part in a beautification project that focused on six areas: garden trailer cleaning and painting, outside trail space beautification, outside learning space beautification, football field concession beautification, hygiene kits and career kits, according to a news release.
“Global Day of Service is a manifestation of our RESTORE values and an opportunity for us to share them with our community,” Crawford President and Chief Executive Officer Harsha V. Agadi said in the news release.
“We are excited to partner with United Way of Greater Atlanta and Meadowcreek High School.”
Dr. Kevin Wood, principal at Meadowcreek High, said the project provided an opportunity for students, parents and the community to come together to enhance and preserve the outdoor learning environments at the school.
“These updates will allow for teaching and learning to be enhanced beyond the regular classroom for all students,” Wood said in the news release.
“Partnerships are essential to the success of any school, and we are extremely thankful to United Way and Crawford & Company for this amazing opportunity to build relationships with our community that will last beyond this project.”
During Crawford’s Global Day of Service events, all 9,000 employees worldwide are invited to participate in a local service project, the news release states. Offices around the world come together on a designated day in October to volunteer and support charities and outreach efforts in their communities.
“At Crawford, we are committed to our mission of restoring and enhancing lives, businesses and communities, and this year, we have a unique opportunity to help create something that will positively impact the community for future generations,” Agadi said.
“Crawford and Meadowcreek High School are both located in Gwinnett County, and we are honored to be a part of its continued growth and success.”
Crawford & Company is the world’s largest independent claims company to the risk management and insurance entities.
Wesleyan seniors honored by National Merit Scholarship Corp.
Nine seniors at Wesleyan School have been recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
Meredith Mangum, Braden Thorne and Andy Yang were named National Merit Semifinalists, an honor than only 1% of seniors nationwide receive based on their PSAT scores. These students will now submit essays in the hopes of becoming finalists and earning scholarship money. Finalists will be announced in February.
In addition, six Wesleyan seniors were named National Merit Commended Students. Those students are Isaiah Erb, Lindsey Mains, Adam Rogers, Jacob Walton, Abby Weatherly and Holden Wilder. Approximately 2% of seniors nationwide receive this recognition.
Wesleyan School is a Christian, independent K-12 college preparatory school located in Peachtree Corners. At the start of the 2019-2020 school year, Wesleyan enrolled, 1,179 students from the metropolitan Atlanta area.