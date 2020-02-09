Buford City Schools students have raised more than $12,000 dollars for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, with a significant portion coming from its Cookies and Cocoa 5K on Jan. 25.
Buford High School Career and Technical Student Organizations students partnered with University of Georgia’s Chapter of the Children’s Miracle Network to raise roughly $8,000 from the race.
“Every day, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta relies on the generosity of the surrounding community to care for the more than 400,000 patients they treat annually,” said Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation’s Program Coordinator, Avery Fiveash. “Events like Buford High School’s Cookies & Cocoa 5K are so important because they offer each participating individual the opportunity to make an incredible difference in the lives of sick and injured kids across the state and Southeast. I was truly blown away by the support and leadership of the Buford High School students as they executed a very successful event.”
It’s Buford’s first year of partnering with UGA Miracle.
“They have gone above and beyond for us and, more importantly, the kids,”Emma Noble, UGA Miracle’s High School Outreach Assistant Chair Program Director, said “I just want to thank all of them for their hard work and we look forward to many more years partnering with them.”
Collins Hill’s principal recognized by Georgia legislatorsCollins Hill High School Principal Kerensa Wing has already been recognized on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives for her recognition as the National Association of Secondary Schools Principals’ National Teacher of the Year. Now she’s been given a nod of appreciation at home.
Georgia legislative leaders recently recognized Wing and three Collins Hill High students Megan Groomes, Kweisi Borland and Kodai Takano for their work in the classroom and community volunteering. Wing was recognized on both the Senate and House floors for earning the National Principal of the Year title.
Duluth teacher earns lifetime achievement awardDuluth High School orchestra teacher Peter Lemonds earned the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Georgia Chapter of the American String Teachers Association.
The award honors Lemonds for his outstanding contribution to the field of string education over the last 30 years. Lemonds has spent two decades as an orchestra teacher at Duluth High. He’s also served as Gwinnett County Public Schools’ lead orchestra teacher, the state music organization’s advocacy chair and has been involved in a variety of curriculum writing over the years.
The award is presented to only one educator per year during the Georgia Music Educators Association State Conference in Athens.
Lovin Elementary hosts STEAM FairLovin Elementary School hosted a STEAM Showcase and Science Fair on Jan. 30.
Teachers and students showcased grade-level STEAM projects they have been working on this school year.
The projects included interactive displays using the Engineering Design Process, a series of steps that engineers follow to come up with a solution to a problem. In addition, individual classes and students presented their Science Fair Projects.
