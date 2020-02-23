U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Conyers, named a Gwinnett County teacher as one of the award recipients of his Unsung Heroes program in December.
Johnson included Brookwood High School visual arts teacher Loria Crews as one of four Beacons of Light award recipients at his inaugural banquet in January.
Crews received the award for her work in the community. Students in Crews’ class have participated in The Red Sand Project, which works to spread awareness to human trafficking. Students spread red sand in cracks of sidewalks or create earthworks that symbolize victims living in slavery who fall through the cracks. They photograph the their work, which is the visual arts teaching element, and some of those photos are featured on the Red Sand Project’s website.
“I feel like it’s important for kids to use their talents for good,” Crews said in an interview with FOX 5 Atlanta.
The Beacon of Light award was given to four educators in different school systems within Georgia’s 4th Congressional district. A total of 20 constituents — business or nonprofit leaders working in a variety of industries — received awards.
“I feel very honored that he would recognize teachers, because sometimes we do go unnoticed,” Crews said.
The awards ceremony is an effort by Johnson to recognize and appreciate some of his constituents who surpass their job descriptions with their levels of community involvement.
“The world today is in a very difficult situation,” Johnson said in a press release. “It seems like wrong has been winning over right and lies have been winning over truth. In times like this, it is critical for us to come together as a community and recognize the efforts of the unsung heroes of the community that give us a sense of joy of where we are and where we can be. These unsung heroes don’t do it for the thanks or for the accolades but today we stop and tell them how important they are.”
Local business helps fourth and fifth graders with math
Students at a Gwinnett County elementary school are spending extra time learning math thanks to a local information technology company.
MIS Solutions, a Suwanee-based IT, company supports an afterschool program at Cedar Hill Elementary School. The company, which provides IT solutions and services to local businesses, is funding Cedar Hill Elementary’s math enrichment program for fourth- and fifth-grade students.
The program provides extra help to the students who meet once a week after school.
The program is looking to continue to see students make gains in its second year. In its first year, 65% of the students who participated saw improvement in their math grades.
Cedar Hill Elementary principal Jose DeJesus is excited about the program’s impact and the commitment from MIS Solutions. “We are so thankful for Jennifer Holmes, the president of MIS Solutions, and its CEO Liam Holmes for their generosity in sponsoring this program,” DeJesus said. “The kids love it. The parents love it and the teachers— Allison Quevedo and Kacey Cavanaugh— love teaching the kids. So we’re very grateful for that.”
Registration open for certified teacher job fair
Gwinnett County Public Schools will host a Certified Teacher Career Fair on from 8 a.m. to noon March 21 at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth.
The fair is by invitation only for those who are certified (or will be by July of 2020 in a range of high-need fields. Applicants requests to attend using the link at gcpsjobs.org. Principals review files and interviews will be extended based upon file completion. Those selected for an interview will receive an email confirmation. GCPS principals will be offering contracts to selected candidates for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.
Registration to attend the fair will close on March 18, or when all interview times have been filled. Please note that a request to attend does not guarantee an interview. Only those candidates who have received interview confirmation will be admitted to the interview area. For additional information or questions, email us at gcpsteach@gcpsk12.org.
