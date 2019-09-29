Berkmar High School and Maxwell High School of Technology were recently honored by the Gwinnett County Board of Education for earning Georgia industry certification.
An “industry certified” program represents the apex of program quality. Only those programs that have successfully undergone rigorous reviews by leaders from business and industry are recognized with this distinction, according to the school system.
Industry certification provides many benefits for students, the school and the community. Certification shows that a program is contributing to the development of a highly-skilled future workforce.
Berkmar High School and Maxwell High both received the Construction Industry Certification from the Georgia Department of Education and Construction Education Foundation of Georgia.
Maxwell High also received the Early Childhood Education Industry Certification from the Georgia Department of Education and the Georgia Early Childhood Education Foundation, the Culinary Arts Industry Certification from the Georgia Department of Education and Georgia Chef, and the Auto Collision Industry Certification from the Georgia Department of Education and the National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation.
Schools that pursue industry certification receive a special grant provided by the Georgia legislature and are certified for a five-year period.
GLMA winners honored by school board
The Gwinnett County Board of Education recognized school library media programs that recently received awards from the Georgia Library Media Association.
Burnette Elementary School received the Georgia Media Program of Excellence award. The school’s media specialist is Traci Costilow.
Coleman Middle School received the Exemplary Middle School Media Program award for having the top middle school media program in the state. The school’s media specialist is Kathy Schmidt.
Norcross High School received the Exemplary High School Media Program award for having the top high school media program in the state. The school’s media specialists are Lauren Hagey and Lorrainne McCullough.
Cicely Lewis, the media specialist at Meadowcreek High School, was also honored for being named the 2019 Library Media Specialist of the Year.
Mountain View teacher named Adviser of the Year
Jennifer Ortman of Mountain View High School was named the Georgia Scholastic Press Association’s 2019 Georgia Adviser of the Year.
Ortman was recently recognized by the Gwinnett County Board of Education for this honor.
The Georgia Scholastic Press Association was organized in 1928 by the Grady College of Journalism at the University of Georgia to promote the understanding and practice of journalism. Over the past 90 years, GSPA has evolved to encompass all forms of scholastic media, including broadcast, literary magazine, newsmagazine, newspaper and yearbook.
GSPA’s goal is to help publications progress by providing networking and skill development opportunities.
Georgia Association for Career and Technical Education honors teachers
The Gwinnett County Board of Education recently recognized Kylea Woodley of Central Gwinnett High School, Richard Getrum of Maxwell High School of Technology and Kimya Rainge of Mountain View High School for the awards they received from the Georgia Association for Career and Technical Education.
Woodley was named the Georgia Marketing Education Association’s 2019 Teacher of the Year.
Getrum was named the Trade and Industrial Educators of Georgia’s 2019 New Teacher of the Year.
Rainge received the 2019 Carl Perkins Outstanding Service Award from the Georgia Marketing Education Association.
The mission of the Georgia Association for Career and Technical Education is to provide educational leadership in developing a competitive workforce by providing a range of opportunities for teachers and students throughout the state. At its annual GACTE Summer Conference, the organization honored teachers and leaders who have been instrumental in furthering career and technical education in their classrooms, schools and communities.
Four GCPS students named to State Student Advisory Council
Four Gwinnett County Public Schools students will serve on State School Superintendent Richard Woods’ 2019-2020 Student Advisory Council.
Christie Khalil, a seventh-grader at Coleman Middle School and Ariella Ayenesazan, an eighth-grader at Hull Middle School, were named to the 2019-2020 Middle School Student Advisory Council.
Maggie Michels, an 11th-grader at Duluth High School, and How’Ron Nesbitt, a 12th-grader at Mill Creek High School, were named to the 2019-2020 High School Student Advisory Council. This is the second year in a row that Nesbitt has been selected to serve on the council.
The students are among a group of 130 middle and high school students who will meet with Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom. Members of the Student Advisory Council also will discuss other issues related to education, serve as the State Superintendent’s ambassadors to their respective schools, and participate in service projects to benefit schools and students.
Council members were selected from a pool of nearly 1,000 students who applied to serve. Students were chosen based on the strength of their essay answers— which focused on their ideas for public education— as well as their community service experience. Selected students attend public schools around the state.