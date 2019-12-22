Nearly 50 students at the International Montessori School-Auburn have created a book of poetry.
The book, “The Wonder of My World: A Young Poets Project,” is a collection of illustrated free form, acrostic, limerick, near rhyme and haiku poetry written by students ages 3 to 14.
Students aged 3 to 6 created a joint poem based on their outdoor exploration of fall, according to a news release. The children shared their insights in a classroom exercise and their exact words were recorded and converted into a poem. The elementary and junior high students spent months writing poetry.
An editor and parent also worked on the project for months to make it a reality, the news release states. Latonya Dennis consulted with the school and spent months teaching students about publishing and the business of marketing a book. Once the book was ready, it was released as a 100-page paperback book.
The book can be purchased on Amazon. The price for a new book was listed as $21.97 on Wednesday.
The project was designed to inspire students to teach themselves how to create and be confident in their abilities.
The International Montessori School-Auburn is located at 33 Hills Shop Road in Auburn.
Allegheny College student wins Gilman Scholarship
An Allegheny College student from Grayson is one of 12 at the Pennsylvania school that have been awarded a total of $37,000 in funding through the prestigious Gilman International Scholarship program to help pay for their study away experiences in 2020.
The scholarships will support experiential learning trips, semesters abroad and summer internships, said Patrick Jackson, director of fellowship advising at Allegheny, located in Meadville, Pennsylvania. It is the largest number of recipients in one year in Allegheny’s history.
Precious Taylor-Forde, a sophomore from Grayson, received $1,500 for her studies in Moldova. She is majoring in psychology and minoring in global health.
“I think the fact that we got 12 is very, very impressive,” Jackson said in a news release. “We really upped our efforts at promoting this award. The partnership between Financial Aid, Study Away, and my office has obviously generated quite a lot of interest in the award and the fact that we’ve seen so much success this year is a testament to the clear fact that our students are ready to compete for it.”
The U.S. Department of State’s Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship is a grant program that enables students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad, thereby gaining skills critical to our national security and economic competitiveness.
The program aims to encourage students to study and intern in a diverse array of countries and world regions. The program also encourages students to study languages, especially critical need languages (those deemed important to national security).
Northbrook student places in School Bus Safety Poster Contest
The National Association for Pupil Transportation Foundation named Huyen Pham, a Northbrook Middle School student, the second place winner in the National School Bus Safety Week Poster Contest.
The competition encourages and promotes school bus safety by getting students to submit artwork that depicts school bus safety-related themes, according to a news release. Pham competed against students from thousands of school districts in more than 40 states.
The 2019 National School Bus Safety Week Poster Contest theme was “Red Lights Mean STOP!” The winning posters will be used to promote safer school transportation for everyone.