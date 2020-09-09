WORD OF THE DAY
calumet [kal-uh-met] (noun) a long-stemmed, ornamented tobacco pipe used by North American Indians on ceremonial occasions, especially in token of peace.
FILM FACTS
Which actor plays Judge Chamberlain Haller in "My Cousin Vinny"?
A. Andy Griffith
B. Fred Gwynne
C. Harrison Ford
D. Danny DeVito
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
7,000: During Project Bluebird, CIA researchers dosed more than 7,000 U.S. military personnel with LSD without their knowledge or consent.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Sept. 9, 1776: The Continental Congress formally declares the name of the new nation to be the "United States" of America.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Adam Sandler (54)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"If you aren't fired with enthusiasm, you will be fired with enthusiasm." - Vince Lombardi
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Fred Gwynne
