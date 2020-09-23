iphone-morning-office-tea-preview.jpg
diagenesis [dahy-uh-jen-uh-sis] (noun) the physical and chemical changes occurring in sediments between the times of deposition and solidification.

In "Up," what merit badge does Russell need to become a Senior Explorer?

A. Assisting the elderly

B. Fire making

C. Tent making

D. First aid

227,300: The Ministry of Defense is one of the United Kingdom's largest landowners, owning 227,300 hectares of land.

Sept. 23, 1806: American explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark return to St. Louis from the first recorded overland journey from the Mississippi River to the Pacific coast and back.

Rock singer Bruce Springsteen (71)

"If you can't convince them, confuse them." - Harry S. Truman

A. Assisting the elderly

