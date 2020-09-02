WORD OF THE DAY:
Taciturn: [ tas-i-turn ] (adjective) Inclined to silence; reserved in speech; reluctant to join in conversation.
TV TRIVIA:
Ken Jennings was the first player to earn $75,000 in a single day of what U.S. game show?
A."Jeopardy!"
B."Wheel of Fortune"
C."Price is Right"
D."$100,000 Pyramid"
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW:
336: The average golf ball has 336 dimples.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
Sept. 2, 1945: Aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, Japan formally surrenders to the Allies, bringing an end to World War II.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAY:
Joe Trohman, guitarist (35)
QUOTE OF THE DAY:
"In nature there are few sharp lines." - A. R. Ammons
TRIVIA ANSWER:
"Jeopardy!"
