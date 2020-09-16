abandoned house.jpeg

A rundown house on Highway 11 in Social Circle.

 Photo submitted by Gwinnett Daily Posty reader DAVIDGRIFFINPHOTO@GMAIL.COM

WORD OF THE DAY

nappe [nap] (noun) a large mass of rock thrust a considerable distance along a nearly horizontal fault plane or in an overturned anticlinal fold.

TV TRIVIA

in "Bob's Burgers," what is the name of Bob's wife?

A. Linda

B. Susan

C. Marcia

D. Mary

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

$100,000: Steve Albini, who produced Nirvana's "In Utero," took a flat fee of $100,000.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Sept. 16, 1620: The Mayflower sails from Plymouth, England, bound for the New World with 102 passengers.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

TV actress Amy Poehler (49)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"it is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves." - William Shakespeare

TRIVIA ANSWER

A. Linda

