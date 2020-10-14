Wednesday reader.jpeg

My cousin & her sweet hubby are expecting baby boy in December. - Gwinnett Daily Post reader rachel@savagejerky.com

 Photo submitted by Daily Post reader rachel@savagejerky.com

WORD OF THE DAY

Farinaceous [far-uh-ney-shuh s] (adjective) consisting or made of flour or meal, as food.

TV TRIVIA

On "The Beverly Hillbillies," what did Elly May call her animals?

A. Pets

B. Vittles

C. Family

D. Critters

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

635,013,559,599: There are 635,013,559,599 possible hands in a game of bridge.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Oct. 14, 1947: U.S. Air Force Capt. Chuck Yeager becomes the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

TV actor Andrew Lincoln (48)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Find joy in everything you choose to do. Every job, relationship, home ... it's your responsibility to love it, or change it." - Chuck Palahniuk

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. Critters

