WORD OF THE DAY
Farinaceous [far-uh-ney-shuh s] (adjective) consisting or made of flour or meal, as food.
TV TRIVIA
On "The Beverly Hillbillies," what did Elly May call her animals?
A. Pets
B. Vittles
C. Family
D. Critters
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
635,013,559,599: There are 635,013,559,599 possible hands in a game of bridge.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Oct. 14, 1947: U.S. Air Force Capt. Chuck Yeager becomes the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV actor Andrew Lincoln (48)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Find joy in everything you choose to do. Every job, relationship, home ... it's your responsibility to love it, or change it." - Chuck Palahniuk
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Critters
