WORD OF THE DAY:
Obfuscate: [ ob-fuh-skeyt, ob-fuhs-keyt ] (verb) to make obscure or unclear: to obfuscate a problem with extraneous information.
TV TRIVIA:
Who played Gil Grissom on the TV show "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation"?
A.Simon Baker
B.Charlie Sheen
C.Simon Cowell
D.William Petersen
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW:
8: 8% of people have an extra rib.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
Aug. 26, 1939: The first televised Major League Baseball game is broadcast on station W2XBS, the station that was to become WNBC-TV. Announcer Red Barber called the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, New York.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAY:
Basketball player James Harden (30)
QUOTE OF THE DAY:
"If you count all your assets you always show a profit." - Wilson Mizner
TRIVIA ANSWER:
William Petersen
