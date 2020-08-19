morning-good-morning-friendly-fly-preview.jpg

WORD OF THE DAY

Handspike [hand-spahyk] (noun) a bar used as a lever.

FILM FACTS

What was the location for the movie "Dog Day Afternoon"?

A. New York City

B. Chicago

C. Pittsburgh

D. Los Angeles

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

1,140: Ayers Rock in Australia is made of sandstone and is the world's largest freestanding rock at 1,140 feet high and more than 2.2 miles long.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Aug. 19, 1909: The first race is held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, now the home of famous motor racing competition the Indianapolis 500.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

President Bill Clinton (74)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Every great inspiration is but an experiment - though every experiment we know, is not a great inspiration." - Charles Ives

TRIVIA ANSWER

A. New York City

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.