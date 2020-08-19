WORD OF THE DAY
Handspike [hand-spahyk] (noun) a bar used as a lever.
FILM FACTS
What was the location for the movie "Dog Day Afternoon"?
A. New York City
B. Chicago
C. Pittsburgh
D. Los Angeles
(Answer at bottom of column)
Gwinnett County's nearly 600,000 voters will have to wait two more weeks to find out if the county will send them mail-in ballot applications for this fall's general election.
NUMBER TO KNOW
1,140: Ayers Rock in Australia is made of sandstone and is the world's largest freestanding rock at 1,140 feet high and more than 2.2 miles long.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Aug. 19, 1909: The first race is held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, now the home of famous motor racing competition the Indianapolis 500.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
President Bill Clinton (74)
The Atlanta Braves placed outfielder Nick Markakis on the injured list Tuesday because of po…
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Every great inspiration is but an experiment - though every experiment we know, is not a great inspiration." - Charles Ives
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. New York City
As Gwinnettians struggle with the financial impact of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.