WORD OF THE DAY
Zincography [zing-kog-ruh-fee] (noun) the art or process of producing a printing surface on a zinc plate, especially of producing one in relief by etching away unprotected parts with acid.
TV TRIVIA
On "Pokémon," what was Brock before he joined Ash on his journey?
A. Pokémon breeder
B. Pokémon researcher
C. Gym leader
D. Pokémon master
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
2,200: The largest organism by area on the planet, according to most accounts, is a parasitic fungal colony (known as shoestring rot) located in Malheur National Forest in Oregon. It covers 2,200 acres, and may be up to 2,400 years old.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Aug. 12, 1990: Fossil hunter Susan Hendrickson discovers three huge bones jutting out of a cliff near Faith, South Dakota. They turn out to be part of the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever discovered, a 65 million-year-old specimen dubbed Sue, after its discoverer.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Model Cara Delevingne (28)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Absences are a good influence in love and keep it bright and delicate." - Robert Louis Stevenson
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Gym leader
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.