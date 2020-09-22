WORD OF THE DAY
unmew [uhn-myoo] (verb) to set free; release, as from confinement.
TV TRIVIA
In "Bob's Burgers," who voices Bob?
A. Dan Mintz
B. John Roberts
C. Eugene Mirman
D. H. Jon Benjamin
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
40: Walt Disney World is 40 square miles.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Sept. 22, 1862: President Abraham Lincoln issues a preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, which sets a date for the freedom of more than 3 million black slaves in the United States.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer Joan Jett (62)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Love is like an hourglass, with the heart filling up as the brain empties." - Jules Renard
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. H. Jon Benjamin
