WORD OF THE DAY

unmew [uhn-myoo] (verb) to set free; release, as from confinement.

TV TRIVIA

In "Bob's Burgers," who voices Bob?

A. Dan Mintz

B. John Roberts

C. Eugene Mirman

D. H. Jon Benjamin

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

40: Walt Disney World is 40 square miles.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Sept. 22, 1862: President Abraham Lincoln issues a preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, which sets a date for the freedom of more than 3 million black slaves in the United States.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Rock singer Joan Jett (62)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Love is like an hourglass, with the heart filling up as the brain empties." - Jules Renard

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. H. Jon Benjamin

