orogen [awr-uh-jen] (noun) an extensive belt of rocks deformed by orogeny, associated in places with plutonic and metamorphic rocks.
What state does "My Cousin Vinny" take place?
A. Alabama
B. Georgia
C. Mississippi
D. Arkansas
350: In 2005, endurance athlete Dean Karnazes ran 350 miles in 80 hours and 44 minutes without sleep.
Sept. 15, 1916: During the Battle of the Somme, the British launch a major offensive against the Germans, employing tanks for the first time in history.
Movie actor Tom Hardy (43)
"Vote for the man who promises least; he'll be the least disappointing." - Bernard Baruch
A. Alabama
