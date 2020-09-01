WORD OF THE DAY:
Coffers: [ kaw-ferz, kof-erz ] (plural noun) Funds, especially of a government or corporation.
TV TRIVIA:
Which television series finale attracted the most viewers in the United States?
A."Friends"
B."All in the Family"
C."M*A*S*H"
D."ER"
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW:
9: You share your birthday with about 9 million other people.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
Sept. 1, 1972: On Sept. 1, 1972, in what's billed as the "Match of the Century," American chess grandmaster Bobby Fischer defeats Russian Boris Spassky during the World Chess Championship in Reykjavik, Iceland.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAY:
Actress Zendaya (23)
QUOTE OF THE DAY:
"You will never win if you never begin." - Helen Rowland
TRIVIA ANSWER:
"M*A*S*H"
