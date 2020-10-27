WORD OF THE DAY
Valetudinarian [val-i-tood-n-air-ee-uh n] (noun) a person who is excessively concerned about his or her poor health or ailments.
FILM FACTS
In "Apollo 13," What was the name of the rocket used to launch Apollo 13?
A. Saturn V
B. Atlas
C. Saturn 1B
D. Redstone
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
25: We blink 25 times a minute.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Oct. 27, 1904: At 2:35 p.m., New York City Mayor George McClellan takes the controls on the inaugural run of the city's new subway.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Basketball player Lonzo Ball (23)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The most wasted of all days is one without laughter." - e. e. cummings
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Saturn V
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.