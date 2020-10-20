WORD OF THE DAY
Ochlocracy [ok-lok-ruh-see] (noun) government by the mob; mob rule; mobocracy.
TV TRIVIA
On "The Beverly Hillbillies," what did the Clampetts call the swimming pool?
A. Watering hole
B. Concrete pond
C. Cement pond
D. Cement pool
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
118: A dime has 118 ridges around the edge, a quarter has 119.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Oct. 20, 1947: The Red Scare kicks into high gear in Washington, as a congressional committee begins investigating communist influence in Hollywood.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV show host Michelle Visage (53)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"We should not give up and we should not allow the problem to defeat us." - A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Cement pond
