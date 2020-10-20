morning coffee 2.TIF
WORD OF THE DAY

Ochlocracy [ok-lok-ruh-see] (noun) government by the mob; mob rule; mobocracy.

TV TRIVIA

On "The Beverly Hillbillies," what did the Clampetts call the swimming pool?

A. Watering hole

B. Concrete pond

C. Cement pond

D. Cement pool

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

118: A dime has 118 ridges around the edge, a quarter has 119.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Oct. 20, 1947: The Red Scare kicks into high gear in Washington, as a congressional committee begins investigating communist influence in Hollywood.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

TV show host Michelle Visage (53)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"We should not give up and we should not allow the problem to defeat us." - A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

TRIVIA ANSWER

C. Cement pond

