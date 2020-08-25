WORD OF THE DAY:
Bonanza: [ buh-nan-zuh ] (noun) a source of great and sudden wealth or luck; a spectacular windfall: The play proved to be a bonanza for its lucky backers.
TV TRIVIA:
"Melrose Place" was a spinoff of which popular TV show?
A."Saved By The Bell"
B."Dallas"
C."Beverly Hills, 90210"
D."Ally McBeal"
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW:
42: Bears have 42 teeth
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
Aug. 25, 1835: "The Great Moon Hoax" is published in the "New York Sun": On Aug. 25, 1835, the first in a series of six articles announcing the supposed discovery of life on the moon appeared in the New York Sun newspaper.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAY:
Actress Blake Lively (32)
QUOTE OF THE DAY:
"Form follows function." - Louis Sullivan
TRIVIA ANSWER:
"Beverly Hills, 90210"
