Aug. 18

WORD OF THE DAY

Fauteuil [foh-til; French foh-tœ-yuh] (noun) (French furniture) an upholstered armchair, especially one with open sides.

FILM FACTS

In "Dead Poets Society," what is the name of the inspiring English teacher played by Robin Williams?

A. John Keating

B. Jake Kates

C. Jack Keaton

D. Joe Kent

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

15: The San Andreas fault in California is about 15 km deep.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Aug. 18, 1991: Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev is placed under house arrest during a coup by high-ranking members of his own government, military and police forces.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

TV actor Andy Samberg (42)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Love is a tyrant sparing none." - Pierre Corneille

TRIVIA ANSWER

A. John Keating

