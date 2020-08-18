Aug. 18
Fauteuil [foh-til; French foh-tœ-yuh] (noun) (French furniture) an upholstered armchair, especially one with open sides.
In "Dead Poets Society," what is the name of the inspiring English teacher played by Robin Williams?
A. John Keating
B. Jake Kates
C. Jack Keaton
D. Joe Kent
(Answer at bottom of column)
Georgia will face three teams ranked in the Coaches’ Pre-Season Top 25 poll in its revised 2…
15: The San Andreas fault in California is about 15 km deep.
Aug. 18, 1991: Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev is placed under house arrest during a coup by high-ranking members of his own government, military and police forces.
Gwinnett County Public Schools officials said bus drivers will begin running their routes in the mornings and afternoons on Wednesday.
TV actor Andy Samberg (42)
"Love is a tyrant sparing none." - Pierre Corneille
