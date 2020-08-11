Happy Tuesday
Photo by Clare Black under Creative Commons license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

WORD OF THE DAY

Xiphoid [zif-oid] (adjective) 1. (anatomy, zoology) sword-shaped; ensiform; 2. (noun) the xiphisternum.

TV TRIVIA

On "Seinfeld," what did Kramer accuse Jerry of being in the episode "The Yada Yada"?

A. Anti-dirty

B. Anti-social

C. Anti-dentite

D. Anti-funny

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

200: Growing at a rate of 2 feet per day, kelp can grow up to 200 feet long.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Aug. 11, 1934: A group of federal prisoners classified as "most dangerous" arrives at Alcatraz Island, a 22-acre rocky outcrop situated 1.5 miles offshore in San Francisco Bay.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Movie actor Chris Hemsworth (37)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"You will never win if you never begin." - Helen Rowland

TRIVIA ANSWER

C. Anti-dentite

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.