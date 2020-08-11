WORD OF THE DAY
Xiphoid [zif-oid] (adjective) 1. (anatomy, zoology) sword-shaped; ensiform; 2. (noun) the xiphisternum.
TV TRIVIA
On "Seinfeld," what did Kramer accuse Jerry of being in the episode "The Yada Yada"?
A. Anti-dirty
B. Anti-social
C. Anti-dentite
D. Anti-funny
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
200: Growing at a rate of 2 feet per day, kelp can grow up to 200 feet long.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Aug. 11, 1934: A group of federal prisoners classified as "most dangerous" arrives at Alcatraz Island, a 22-acre rocky outcrop situated 1.5 miles offshore in San Francisco Bay.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Chris Hemsworth (37)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"You will never win if you never begin." - Helen Rowland
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Anti-dentite
