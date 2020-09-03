WORD OF THE DAY:
Clamber: [ klam-ber, klam-er ] (verb) To climb, using both feet and hands; climb with effort or difficulty.
TV TRIVIA:
On the TV show "The X-Files," what redhead was Fox Mulder's partner?
A.Donna Shully
B.Darla Sally
C.Dana Scully
D.Dina Skally
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW:
25: The average person will spend 25 years sleeping.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
Sept. 3, 1783: The American Revolution officially comes to an end when representatives of the United States, Great Britain, Spain and France sign the Treaty of Paris.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAY:
Gloria Estefan, pop singer (62)
QUOTE OF THE DAY:
"This is the precept by which I have lived: Prepare for the worst; expect the best; and take what comes." - Hannah Arendt
TRIVIA ANSWER:
Dana Scully
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.