WORD OF THE DAY
eloign [ih-loin] (verb) to remove to a distance, especially to take beyond the jurisdiction of a law court.
FILM FACTS
What is the name of the restaurant in which the movie "Waiting..." takes place?
A. Jack's Steakhouse
B. T.G.I. Friday's
C. Shenaniganz
D. Kelsey's
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
20,000: The International Banana Museum in North Shore, California, features more than 20,000 banana-themed exhibits.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Sept. 24, 1789: The Judiciary Act of 1789 is passed by Congress and signed by President George Washington, establishing the Supreme Court of the United States as a tribunal made up of six justices who were to serve on the court until death or retirement.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Chef Robert Irvine (56)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Big words seldom accompany good deeds." - Charlotte Whitton
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Shenaniganz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.