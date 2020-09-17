WORD OF THE DAY
imam [ih-mahm] (noun) the officiating priest of a mosque.
TV TRIVIA
Lorne Greene portrayed which Cartwright in "Bonanza"?
A. Adam
B. Ben
C. Hoss
D. Little Joe
NUMBER TO KNOW
7: Any space vehicle must move at a rate of 7 miles per second in order to escape the earth's gravitational pull.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Sept. 17, 1996: Daytime talk show host Oprah Winfrey launches a television book club and announces "The Deep End of the Ocean" by Jacquelyn Mitchard as her first selection.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Race car driver Jimmie Johnson (45)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The aim of life is to live, and to live means to be aware, joyously, drunkenly, serenely, divinely aware." - Henry Miller
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Ben
