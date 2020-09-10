WORD OF THE DAY
hawkshaw [hawk-shaw] (noun) a detective.
FILM FACTS
In "Napoleon Dynamite," what was the name of the llama?
A. Trisha
B. Deb
C. Tina
D. Summer
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
1,000: Yew trees can live to more than 1,000 years.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Sept. 10, 1833: President Andrew Jackson announces that the government will no longer use the Second Bank of the United States, the country's national bank.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Colin Firth (60)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Let us be grateful to the mirror for revealing to us our appearance only." - Samuel Butler
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Tina
