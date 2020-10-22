WORD OF THE DAY
Laconicum [luh-kon-i-kuh m] (noun) the sudatorium of an ancient Roman bath.
FILM FACTS
In "Honey, I shrunk the Kids," what type of insect did Russ jump onto to save Nick?
A. Fly
B. Bee
C. Ant
D. Spider
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
68: 68% of a Hostess Twinkie is air.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Oct. 22, 1962: In a televised speech, President John F. Kennedy announces that U.S. spy planes discovered Soviet missile bases in Cuba.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Jeff Goldblum (68)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Character cannot be developed in ease and quiet. Only through experience of trial and suffering can the soul be strengthened, ambition inspired and success achieved." - Helen Keller
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Bee
