WORD OF THE DAY

Laconicum [luh-kon-i-kuh m] (noun) the sudatorium of an ancient Roman bath.

FILM FACTS

In "Honey, I shrunk the Kids," what type of insect did Russ jump onto to save Nick?

A. Fly

B. Bee

C. Ant

D. Spider

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

68: 68% of a Hostess Twinkie is air.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Oct. 22, 1962: In a televised speech, President John F. Kennedy announces that U.S. spy planes discovered Soviet missile bases in Cuba.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Movie actor Jeff Goldblum (68)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Character cannot be developed in ease and quiet. Only through experience of trial and suffering can the soul be strengthened, ambition inspired and success achieved." - Helen Keller

TRIVIA ANSWER

B. Bee

Tags

