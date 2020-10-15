WORD OF THE DAY
Ballottement [buh-lot-muh nt] (noun) a physical diagnostic technique used to detect solid objects surrounded by fluid, as abdominal organs or tumors, performed by suddenly compressing the fluid with the hand, causing the solid object to abut against the hand.
FILM FACTS
In "M*A*S*H," what did Radar O'Reilly sleep with?
A. A teddy bear
B. A photo of his ma
C. A nurse
D. A hot water bottle
NUMBER TO KNOW
82: The U.S. Army accidentally ordered an 82-year supply of freeze-dried tuna salad mix for troops in Europe.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Oct. 15, 1917: Mata Hari, the archetype of the seductive female spy, is executed for espionage by a French firing squad at Vincennes outside of Paris.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Prince Harry (37)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"In everyone's life, at some time, our inner fire goes out. It is then burst into flame by an encounter with another human being. We should all be thankful for those people who rekindle the inner spirit." - Albert Schweitzer
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. A teddy bear
