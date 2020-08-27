WORD OF THE DAY:
Evanescent: [ ev-uh-nes-uhnt ] (adjective) vanishing; fading away; fleeting.
TV TRIVIA:
"Nanu, nanu." What actor said this in a television show?
A.Will Smith
B.Tim Allen
C.John O'Hurley
D.Robin Williams
(answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW:
13: The Hawaiian alphabet has 13 letters
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
Aug. 27, 1883: The most powerful volcanic eruption in recorded history occurs on Krakatoa (also called Krakatau), a small, uninhabited volcanic island located west of Sumatra in Indonesia.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAY:
Aaron Paul, actor (40)
QUOTE OF THE DAY:
"The words of kindness are more healing to a drooping heart than balm or honey." - Sarah Fielding
TRIVIA ANSWER:
Robin Williams
