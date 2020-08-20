Good morning

WORD OF THE DAY

Galliard [gal-yerd] (noun) a spirited dance for two dancers in triple rhythm, common in the 16th and 17th centuries.

FILM FACTS

In "Ghostbusters," in the final battle scene between Gozer and the Ghostbusters, who picks the destroyer?

A. Peter

B. Ray

C. Egon

D. Winston

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

106: Though there are 2016 bones in the human body, 106 are located in the hands and feet - 26 bones in each foot and 27 in each hand.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Aug. 20, 1619: "20 and odd" Angolans, kidnapped by the Portuguese, arrive in the British colony of Virginia and are then bought by English colonists. The arrival of the enslaved Africans in the New World marks a beginning of two and a half centuries of slavery in North America.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Movie actress Amy Adams (46)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Ah, summer, what power you have to make us suffer and like it." - Russell Baker

TRIVIA ANSWER

B. Ray

