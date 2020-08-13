WORD OF THE DAY
Abattoir [ab-uh-twahr, ab-uh-twahr] (noun) a slaughterhouse.
TV TRIVIA
On "Becker," what profession does Ted Danson's John Becker have?
A. Lawyer
B. Businessman
C. Teacher
D. Doctor
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
30: Only around 20% to 30% of the mined world's diamonds are suitable for the gem trade. The remaining ones are used for industrial purposes such as saw blades or abrasives.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Aug. 13, 1961: Shortly after midnight, East German soldiers begin laying down barbed wire and bricks as a barrier between Soviet-controlled East Berlin and the democratic western section of the city.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Basketball player DeMarcus Cousins (30)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Painting is self-discovery. Every good artist paints what he is." - Jackson Pollock
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Doctor
