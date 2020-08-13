Good morning

WORD OF THE DAY

Abattoir [ab-uh-twahr, ab-uh-twahr] (noun) a slaughterhouse.

TV TRIVIA

On "Becker," what profession does Ted Danson's John Becker have?

A. Lawyer

B. Businessman

C. Teacher

D. Doctor

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

30: Only around 20% to 30% of the mined world's diamonds are suitable for the gem trade. The remaining ones are used for industrial purposes such as saw blades or abrasives.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Aug. 13, 1961: Shortly after midnight, East German soldiers begin laying down barbed wire and bricks as a barrier between Soviet-controlled East Berlin and the democratic western section of the city.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Basketball player DeMarcus Cousins (30)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Painting is self-discovery. Every good artist paints what he is." - Jackson Pollock

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. Doctor

