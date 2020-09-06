WORD OF THE DAY:
Rhathymia: [ ruh-thahy-mee-uh ] (noun) Carefree behavior; light-heartedness.
TV TRIVIA:
"Cheers" was a sitcom set in what type of location?
A.Bar
B.Hotel
C.School
D.Airport
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW:
13: Bill Gates began programming computers at the age of 13.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
Sept. 6, 1915: A prototype tank nicknamed Little Willie rolls off the assembly line in England.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAY:
Idris Elba, actor (47)
QUOTE OF THE DAY:
"Time will pass and seasons will come and go." - Roy Bean
TRIVIA ANSWER:
Bar
