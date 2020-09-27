N2007P33002C.TIF
Photo credit: Metro Creative

WORD OF THE DAY

eutaxy [yoo-tak-see] (noun) good order or management.

FILM FACTS

Which actor played Johnny Cash in "Walk the Line"?

A. Ben Stiller

B. Guy Pearce

C. Joaquin Phoenix

D. Russell Crowe

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

4: In a year, the average person walks four miles to make his or her bed.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Sept. 27, 1940: The Axis powers are formed as Germany, Italy and Japan become allies with the signing of the Tripartite Pact in Berlin.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Pop singer Avril Lavigne (36)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"One cannot and must not try to erase the past merely because it does not fit the present." - Golda Meir

TRIVIA ANSWER

C. Joaquin Phoenix

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.