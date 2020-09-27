WORD OF THE DAY
eutaxy [yoo-tak-see] (noun) good order or management.
FILM FACTS
Which actor played Johnny Cash in "Walk the Line"?
A. Ben Stiller
B. Guy Pearce
C. Joaquin Phoenix
D. Russell Crowe
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
4: In a year, the average person walks four miles to make his or her bed.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Sept. 27, 1940: The Axis powers are formed as Germany, Italy and Japan become allies with the signing of the Tripartite Pact in Berlin.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Avril Lavigne (36)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"One cannot and must not try to erase the past merely because it does not fit the present." - Golda Meir
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Joaquin Phoenix
