WORD OF THE DAY
cofferdam [kaw-fer-dam] (noun) a watertight enclosure place or constructed in waterlogged soil or under water and pumped dry so that construction or repairs can proceed under normal conditions.
TV TRIVIA
In "Boy Meets World," what is the name of Cory's best friend?
A. Shawn
B. Morgan
C. Eric
D. Alan
NUMBER TO KNOW
5: Neptune's largest moon, Triton, has geysers that shoot ice 5 miles high.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Sept. 20, 1973: In a highly publicized "Battle of the Sexes" tennis match, top women's player Billie Jean King, 29, beats Bobby Riggs, 55, a former No. 1 ranked men's player.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actress Sophia Loren (86)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work." - Thomas A. Edison
TRIVIA ANSWER
