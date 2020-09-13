WORD OF THE DAY
agnize [ag-nahyz] (verb) to recognize; acknowledge; own.
FILM FACTS
In "The Natural," what year did Bump Bailey die?
A. 1939
B. 1944
C. 1940
D. 1946
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
1.5%: About 1.5% of the population of Ukraine are engaged in producing honey.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Sept. 13, 1996: Hip hop star Tupac Shakur dies of gunshot wounds suffered in a Las Vegas drive-by shooting.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV producer Tyler Perry (51)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Men can starve from a lack of self-realization as much as they can from a lack of bread." - Richard Wright
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. 1939
