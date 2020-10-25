WORD OF THE DAY
Ichnite [ik-nahyt] (noun) a fossil footprint.
FILM FACTS
In "Home Alone," what are the bad guys' names?
A. Larry and Harv
B. Harry and Marv
C. Larry and Marv
D. Harry and Harv
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
5: America once issued a 5-cent bill.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Oct. 25, 1881: Pablo Picasso, one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, is born in Malaga, Spain.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Katy Perry (36)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"You can control two things: your work ethic and your attitude about anything." - Ali Krieger
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Harry and Marv
