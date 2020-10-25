N2011P36007C.TIF
WORD OF THE DAY

Ichnite [ik-nahyt] (noun) a fossil footprint.

FILM FACTS

In "Home Alone," what are the bad guys' names?

A. Larry and Harv

B. Harry and Marv

C. Larry and Marv

D. Harry and Harv

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

5: America once issued a 5-cent bill.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Oct. 25, 1881: Pablo Picasso, one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, is born in Malaga, Spain.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Pop singer Katy Perry (36)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"You can control two things: your work ethic and your attitude about anything." - Ali Krieger

TRIVIA ANSWER

B. Harry and Marv

