WORD OF THE DAY
Wallydrag [wey-lee-drag, -drahg, wol-ee- ] (noun) a feeble, dwarfed animal or person.
TV TRIVIA
In "Happy Days," what is Fonzie's real first and last name?
A. Arthur Fonzarelli
B. Artemis Fonzilectemy
C. Archer Fonzarelli
D. Albert Fonzarelli
NUMBER TO KNOW
30,000: Each year, 30,000 people are seriously injured by exercise equipment.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Oct. 18, 1867: The U.S. formally takes possession of Alaska after purchasing the territory from Russia for $7.2 million, or less than 2 cents an acre.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Soccer player Ronaldo (45)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop." - Confucius
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Arthur Fonzarelli
