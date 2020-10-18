morning news.jpg
WORD OF THE DAY

Wallydrag [wey-lee-drag, -drahg, wol-ee- ] (noun) a feeble, dwarfed animal or person.

TV TRIVIA

In "Happy Days," what is Fonzie's real first and last name?

A. Arthur Fonzarelli

B. Artemis Fonzilectemy

C. Archer Fonzarelli

D. Albert Fonzarelli

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

30,000: Each year, 30,000 people are seriously injured by exercise equipment.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Oct. 18, 1867: The U.S. formally takes possession of Alaska after purchasing the territory from Russia for $7.2 million, or less than 2 cents an acre.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Soccer player Ronaldo (45)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop." - Confucius

TRIVIA ANSWER

A. Arthur Fonzarelli

