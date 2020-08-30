WORD OF THE DAY:
Scattergood: [ skat-er-good ] (noun) A person who spends possessions or money extravagantly or wastefully; spendthrift.
TV TRIVIA:
Who became the host of "The Price is Right" when Bob Barker retired?
A.Jerry Seinfeld
B.Drew Carrey
C.Rosie O'Donnell
D.Whoopi Goldberg
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW:
26: Your foot has 26 bones in it
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
Aug. 30, 1967: Thurgood Marshall becomes the first African-American to be confirmed as a Supreme Court justice.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAY:
Cameron Diaz, actress (47)
QUOTE OF THE DAY:
"The heart forgets its sorrow and ache." - James Russell Lowell
TRIVIA ANSWER:
Drew Carrey
