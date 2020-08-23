WORD OF THE DAY
Kickshaw [kik-shaw] (noun) 1. a tidbit or delicacy, especially one served as an appetizer or hors d'oeuvre; 2. something showy but without value; trinket; trifle.
FILM FACTS
In "Animal House," what does Bluto become when he's older?
A. A butcher
B. A janitor
C. A senator
D. A bartender
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
1,800: Saturn experiences winds up to 1,800 km/hour. These fast winds are the cause of a color phenomenon occasionally displayed in Saturn's northern hemisphere. Occasionally, the normally yellow color of Saturn's clouds will appear a pale blue due to the speed of these winds.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Aug. 23, 1902: Cookbook author Fannie Farmer, who changed the way Americans prepare food by advocating the use of standardized measurements in recipes, opens Miss Farmer's School of Cookery in Boston. In addition to teaching women about cooking, Farmer later educated medical professionals about the importance of proper nutrition for the sick.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Basketball player Seth Curry (30)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Monkeys are superior to men in this: when a monkey looks into a mirror, he sees a monkey." - Malcolm de Chazal
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. A senator
