Echard [ek-hahrd] (noun) the water in soil that is not available for absorption by plants.

Regis Philbin hosted the original "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" series. What female news anchor went on to host the series?

A. Meredith Vieira

B. Julie Chen

C. Katie Couric

D. Barbara Walters

(Answer at bottom of column)

250: Kerosene has a boiling point between the temperatures of 302 and 482 degrees F.

Aug. 16, 1896: While salmon fishing near the Klondike River in Canada's Yukon Territory, George Carmack reportedly spots nuggets of gold in a creek bed. His lucky discovery sparks the last great gold rush in the American West.

TV actor Steve Carell (58)

"Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the former." - Albert Einstein

A. Meredith Vieira

