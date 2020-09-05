WORD OF THE DAY:
Mirabilia: [ mee-rah-bil-i-ah; English mir-uh-bil-ee-uh ] (plural noun) Latin. Marvels; miracles.
TV TRIVIA:
Which actor plays the former detective Adrian Monk in the TV series "Monk"?
A.Gary Sinise
B.Ted Levine
C.Richard Belzer
D.Tony Shalhoub
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW:
120: Jamaica has 120 rivers.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
Sept. 5, 1836: Sam Houston is elected as president of the Republic of Texas, which earned its independence from Mexico in a successful military rebellion.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAY:
Freddy Mercury, singer (1946-1991)
QUOTE OF THE DAY:
"People protect what they love." - Jacques Yves Cousteau
TRIVIA ANSWER:
Tony Shalhoub
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.