WORD OF THE DAY
kraurosis [kraw-roh-sis] (noun) atrophy and shrinkage of the skin.
TV TRIVIA
Who portrays Walter White in "Breaking Bad"?
A. Joel McHale
B. Lee Majors
C. Bryan Cranston
D. Aaron Paul
NUMBER TO KNOW
$400 million: Wild pigs cause more than $400 million of damage per year in Texas.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Sept. 19, 1957: The United States detonates a 1.7 kiloton nuclear weapon in an underground tunnel at the Nevada Test Site (NTS).
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV show host Jimmy Fallon (46)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"What happens is not as important as how you react to what happens." - Ellen Glasgow
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Bryan Cranston
