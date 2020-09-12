WORD OF THE DAY
cerated [seer-ey-tid] (adjective) covered with wax.
FILM FACTS
In "The Nutty Professor," what kind of animal was Shelly?
A. Opossum
B. Guinea Pig
C. Hamster
D. Rat
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
$5,000: NFL players have been fined up to $5,000 for giving a game ball to a fan.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Sept. 12, 1953: Massachusetts Sen. John F. Kennedy, the future 35th president of the United States, marries Jacqueline Bouvier in Newport, Rhode Island.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV actor Benjamin McKenzie (42)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The art of living is more like wrestling than dancing." - Marcus Aurelius
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Hamster
