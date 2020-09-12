morning news.jpg
WORD OF THE DAY

cerated [seer-ey-tid] (adjective) covered with wax.

FILM FACTS

In "The Nutty Professor," what kind of animal was Shelly?

A. Opossum

B. Guinea Pig

C. Hamster

D. Rat

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

$5,000: NFL players have been fined up to $5,000 for giving a game ball to a fan.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Sept. 12, 1953: Massachusetts Sen. John F. Kennedy, the future 35th president of the United States, marries Jacqueline Bouvier in Newport, Rhode Island.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

TV actor Benjamin McKenzie (42)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"The art of living is more like wrestling than dancing." - Marcus Aurelius

TRIVIA ANSWER

C. Hamster

