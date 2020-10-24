WORD OF THE DAY
Galactoid [guh-lak-toid] (adjective) resembling milk; milky.
FILM FACTS
In "The Wizard of Oz," what does the Wizard tell Dorothy to get him so that he'll send her home?
A. Coffee
B. The Witch of the West's broom
C. The Golden Cap
D. The Ruby Slippers
NUMBER TO KNOW
50: Nearly 50% of the world's scientists are assigned to military projects.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Oct. 24, 1901: A 63-year-old schoolteacher named Annie Edson Taylor becomes the first person to take the plunge over Niagara Falls in a barrel.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rapper Drake (34)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Success isn't always about greatness. It's about consistency. Consistent hard work leads to success. Greatness will come." - Dwayne Johnson
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. The Witch of the West's broom
