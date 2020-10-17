WORD OF THE DAY
Sacramentarian [sak-ruh-men-tair-ee-uh n] (noun) a person who maintains that the Eucharistic elements have only symbolic significance and are not corporeal manifestations of Christ.
TV TRIVIA
In "Brooklyn 99," which "Saturday Night Live" alumnus plays the main character, Detective Jake Peralta?
A. Bill Hader
B. Tracy Morgan
C. Andy Samberg
D. Fred Armisen
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
1,500: The average child will eat 1,500 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches by the time they graduate from high school.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Oct. 17, 1931: Gangster Al Capone is sentenced to 11 years in prison for tax evasion and fined $80,000.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Hockey player Alexander Ovechkin (36)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Good, better, best. Never let it rest. 'Til your good is better and your better is best." - St. Jerome
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Andy Samberg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.