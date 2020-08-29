Saturday.jpg
WORD OF THE DAY:

Verecund: [ ver-i-kuhnd ] (adjective) bashful; modest.

TV TRIVIA:

Which masked hero was played on television in the 1950s by actor Clayton Moore?

A.The Lone Ranger

B.Roy Rogers

C.Gene Autrey

D.Hopalong Cassidy

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW:

18: Koalas spend about 18 hours of the day sleeping

THIS DAY IN HISTORY:

Aug. 29, 2005: Hurricane Katrina makes landfall near New Orleans as a Category 4 hurricane.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAY:

Singer Liam Payne (26)

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

"All human wisdom is summed up in two words; wait and hope." - Alexandre Dumas

TRIVIA ANSWER:

The Lone Ranger

