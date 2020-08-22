WORD OF THE DAY
Imbrue [im-broo] (verb) (used with object) 1. to stain: 2. to impregnate or imbue (usually followed by with or in).
FILM FACTS
In "Dead Poets Society," what is the name of the book that the members of the Dead Poets Society read from at each meeting?
A. Poems of Robert Frost
B. Five Centuries of Verse
C. Poetry for the Soul
D. They Never Read From a Book
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
.055: Mercury is only .055 as massive as Earth. It would take about 20 Mercurys to weigh as much as Earth.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Aug. 22, 1950: Officials of the United States Lawn Tennis Association accept Althea Gibson into their annual championship at Forest Hills, New York, making her the first African American player to compete in a U.S. national tennis competition.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Dua Lipa (25)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Freedom is never given; it is won." - A. Philip Randolph
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Five Centuries of Verse
