WORD OF THE DAY

Bahuvrihi [bah-hoo-vree-hee] (noun) (grammar) a compound noun or adjective consisting of two constituents, the first of which is adjectival and describes the person or object denoted by the second, which is nominal: the compound as a whole denotes or describes a person or object having what is denoted by the second element, as bonehead, heavy-handed, redcoat.

TV TRIVIA

On "Seinfeld," who was accused of double-dipping a chip?

A. Jerry

B. George

C. Elaine

D. Kramer

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

900: Venus, the second planet from the sun, has a temperature of about 900 degrees F. (sun facing side), while Mercury (sun facing side) is about 600 degrees F. Venus' cloud layer causes a greenhouse effect.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Aug. 15, 1969: The Woodstock music festival opens on a patch of farmland in White Lake, a hamlet in the upstate New York town of Bethel.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Movie actress Jennifer Lawrence (30)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Burt Reynolds once asked me out. I was in his room." - Phyllis Diller

TRIVIA ANSWER

B. George

