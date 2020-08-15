WORD OF THE DAY
Bahuvrihi [bah-hoo-vree-hee] (noun) (grammar) a compound noun or adjective consisting of two constituents, the first of which is adjectival and describes the person or object denoted by the second, which is nominal: the compound as a whole denotes or describes a person or object having what is denoted by the second element, as bonehead, heavy-handed, redcoat.
Stone Mountain Park will be closed on Saturday due to safety concerns over dual, counter-pro…
TV TRIVIA
On "Seinfeld," who was accused of double-dipping a chip?
A. Jerry
B. George
C. Elaine
D. Kramer
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
900: Venus, the second planet from the sun, has a temperature of about 900 degrees F. (sun facing side), while Mercury (sun facing side) is about 600 degrees F. Venus' cloud layer causes a greenhouse effect.
After four decades in municipal government, including more than two decades with the city of Norcross, City Manager Rudolph Smith is preparing to retire.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Aug. 15, 1969: The Woodstock music festival opens on a patch of farmland in White Lake, a hamlet in the upstate New York town of Bethel.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actress Jennifer Lawrence (30)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Burt Reynolds once asked me out. I was in his room." - Phyllis Diller
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. George
A teenager from Gwinnett County is one of only a few children in Georgia to die from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease, according to new data released by the Georgia Department of Public Health on Friday.
